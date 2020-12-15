Lane closure announced for construction work

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — SNC Construction is closing the right lane of westbound Town Center Boulevard Wednesday morning between Moreland Boulevard and Prospect Avenue for sewer work.

A press release from the City of Champaign says westbound Town Center Boulevard traffic will be merged into a single lane that passes through a short construction work zone.

All travel at intersections will remain unaffected by this work, the city says, adding minor traffic delays may occur at work zones.

Work is scheduled to begin at 7 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 16, and is expected to last until 4 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 18, 2020.

Construction work is dependent and may be delayed in the event of inclement weather.