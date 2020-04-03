Landscape Recycling reopens just in time when leaf pick-up is suspended

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — It might be perfect timing during the stay-at-home restrictions for services in Champaign and Urbana to fill a void in each other’s community.

Champaign city leaders have postponed spring yard waste collection based on Emergency Order 20-09 issued by Mayor Deborah Frank Feinen in response to the current public health emergency. She says the Public Works Department has reduced staff to respond to life safety emergencies only.

At the same time, the Landscape Recycling Center (LRC), in Urbana, will partially reopen with significant changes to mitigate the spread of COVID-19. The center closed temporarily to install new equipment and establish new procedures. Reduced hours and days will allow staff to regularly clean and disinfect the facility while arranging for delivery orders.

Until further notice, the following restrictions have been put in place:

Only credit card payments and commercial charge accounts will be accepted. Cash and check will not be accepted until further notice to mitigate the spread of COVID-19. A pre-paid cash card is acceptable provided it does not require a personal identification number (PIN).

Remain in vehicle until instructed to approach ticket booth.

Delivery orders will not be taken at the Landscape Recycling Center ticket booth or by phone. Delivery orders must utilize the Delivery Order Form and be sent by email or post.

The bucket program is suspended to maintain social distancing. Customers must bring their own containers or vehicles to load product.

Practice social distancing during unloading and loading of material on LRC premises.

Services may be denied to customers who fail to abide by the new procedures. Customers are also encouraged to consider delivery of LRC products; the minimum order for delivery of which has been reduced. An order form is required. Credit card payment will be taken by phone when delivery is arranged. Customers are asked to be patient as the new procedures take place.

Curbside leaf collection, in Urbana only, will proceed as scheduled on Ucycle collection days the week of April 20.

LRC Partial Reopening

Monday – Friday

8 am – 3 pm