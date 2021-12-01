Lake Land College offering second chance at scholarship

MATTOON, Ill. (WCIA) – Lake Land College is offering 2021 high school graduates a second chance to earn a scholarship at the college.

The college is reopening its Presidential Scholarship to qualifying high school graduates who did not enroll there this fall.

The Presidential Scholarship is available to in-district high school seniors who have demonstrated “outstanding academic performance.” It covers the full cost of tuition for up to two consecutive academic years and is available to graduates who enroll in Lake Land College in the fall following their high school graduation.

However, Lake Land College is offering a one-time opportunity for the Spring of 2022 for high school graduates to apply for and earn the scholarship, even if they did not enroll at the college this semester.

Students who meet one of the following two criteria are eligible for the Presidential Scholarship:

Were in the top 15 percent of students in their senior class at the end of their seventh of eighth semester of high school

Have an ACT composite score of 26 or higher or an SAT total score of 1230 or higher

Qualifying students must also have:

Resided in the Lake Land College district at the time of high school graduation

Graduated from high school within the last year

Graduated from a high school located in the Lake Land College district or a from high school serving a portion of the Lake Land College district, including Hume-Shiloh, South Central, Newton and North Clay high schools

Interested students, including home-schooled and private school students in the district who meet the eligibility requirements, should contact Financial Aid Scholarship Specialist Braddi Browning at 217-234-5392 or via email. Additional information on Lake Land scholarships can be found on the college’s website.