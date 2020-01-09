Lake Land welcoming Cardinal Caravan

MATTOON, Ill. (WCIA) — The Redbirds are headed here! Lake Land College Athletics and Mattoon High School Baseball are sponsoring the St. Louis Cardinal Caravan Sunday, January 19, at noon. Tickets can be purchased in the Laker Athletics Office or at Washington Savings Bank. The price includes a hot dog, chips and drink.

According to the Cardinals Caravan website, the first 400 children, 15 and under, through the door on the day of the event will receive a free Autograph Ticket which guarantees one autograph from each current and former player.

Due to high demand, autographs will only be available for fans 15 and under, but all attendees will have a chance to talk baseball with current players, alumni and broadcasters.

