MATTOON, Ill. (WCIA) — Participating in a college sport is a goal for many. Now, more people can participate with the addition of a new team at Lake Land Community College.

Lake Land added skeet and trap shooting to its list of sponsored teams. But it didn’t come without some hard work and planning.

“I worked with administration on campus, they were very receptive of the team getting created,” said coach Josh Fulk. “After working through the process, the Board of Trustees were fully supportive.”

Fulk said he got the idea to start a skeet and trap team after coaching for a few years at area high schools.

“I started seeing locally how students were going to college and not using the skills and benefiting from what they gained in high school shooting trap,” he said.

The next mission for Fulk was finding team members. For students like Mitchell Haller, Morgan Buerster and Luke Romack, the choice was easy.

“Mr. Fulk over here, he contacted me and left me a voicemail and said, ‘Hey are you interested in joining?'” Buerster said. “And I said sure.”

“I was thinking about going into soccer, so I was a little bummed. I decided not to do that, so I wouldn’t be a part of like a team anymore,” Haller said. “But this allows me to have that feeling again.”

“It’s just a lot of fun,” Romack said. “Shooting guns, hanging out with your friends, what’s better than that?”

The team met for the first time this week, and they could not have asked for a better day. Fulk said this is all just the start.

“I’m very excited for it,” Fulk said. “I’ve been talking to them for quite a while, trying to get to know them. I think we have a really good team we’ll be very competitive.”

The team will compete virtually against other schools for at least the first season because the sport is not yet officially recognized by the NJCAA. Fulk said it should be easy to get other schools in the region to hop on board with the idea because there is already three and that’s what they need.

Their first official practice will be Sept. 22 and their first competition will be on the 29th.