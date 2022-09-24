MATTOON, Ill. (WCIA) — When Demarko Hull was earning a basic welding certification at Lake Land College in 2019, he was living in a one-bedroom apartment with his son, driving a long commute every day and working part-time while attending classes.

Now, three years later, Hull is the proud owner of his own welding business – Hull Boys Welding and Fabrication LLC.

As September 24 marks the end of National Adult Education and Literacy Week, Lake Land College is celebrating how its Adult Education programs impact communities with educational opportunities and economic growth. Officials said the programs helped 243 people like Hull in the past year to gain the skills, tools and resources they need to improve their careers and lives.

Besides vocational training, officials said Adult Education also offers GED preparation, basic reading instruction and English as a second language at multiple sites across the college district. Free food service sanitation courses are also available as a community service.

According to Lake Land College President Josh Bullock, 38 students celebrated their GED graduation ceremony in May. Bullock said some graduates are now continuing to earn a college degree or certificate and preparing to start their career paths in health care, cosmetology, automotive and welding, which Bullock believed can move people from low-income jobs to middle-class wages, open more doors and increase family sustainability.

“Adult Education…programs provide a valuable service by empowering individuals and expanding the pool of qualified employees,” Bullock said in an email. “When the educational attainment of a community grows, economic growth follows.”

Officials said Lake Land College also partners with workforce programs to provide further educational and career opportunities for students.

Lake Land College’s survey last year found that the community faced a challenge recruiting entry-level employees and maintaining skilled workers. Therefore, the college lays its strategic plan for the next five years to ensure educational opportunities are equally accessible and to support job readiness.

“As we reflect on the positive impact adult education services have on our community, I look forward to discussing innovative ideas to encourage community members to take advantage of these services and develop partnerships to cultivate a qualified workforce for our region,” Bullock said.