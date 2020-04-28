Lake allowing whole families to boat

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The weather is warming up, which means people want to go outside. For families in Decatur that want to take their boat out on the lake, now they can because the city has decided to not enforce part of the Governor’s new orders.

Under new stay at home orders starting in May, only two people are allowed to be in the same boat. To accommodate families in the area, people living in the same household will not be affected by those orders on Lake Decatur.

“I want to reiterate that it is families only,” says supervisor Joe Nihiser. “If anybody is not living in the same household, you need to adhere to two people in the boat. And no congregation of more than 10 people at anytime along the shoreline.”

One boater out on the lake Monday thinks it was a good decision.

“I think it’s very important,” says James Box. “Allows them them the luxury of being able to get out of the house and enjoy the weather, the lake.”

Nihiser says they have been fielding calls since the Governor announced the new order. On Friday, the two person rule was in place, but the city quickly decided it needed to do this for people needing to get out of their house.

“Our biggest calls have been using the lake with their family,” says Nihiser. “We would like to accommodate as much as we can, and I can’t stress it enough, this pertains to family residing in the same household.”

Decatur says all of its fishing tournaments in May have been canceled. While only two people or one household may be on a boat, the city says they do not want more than ten people being together on the shoreline.

Another popular lake in Central Illinois says it is going to be following the new order. Lake Shelbyville says they will be doing what the Governor is asking and limiting boating to just two people.