Ladies club raises funds for injured deputy’s family

GEORGETOWN, Ill. (WCIA) — Judy Sawyer was on her way to church the day Vermilion County Sheriff’s Deputy Michael Vice had his squad car rear-ended on I-74.

As a retired sheriff’s secretary for the county, she admits she now doesn’t know a lot of the newer deputies. However, Sawyer got to know Vice’s dad, then an officer for Georgetown police, when working as a city clerk. According to Sawyer, Vice himself was with their hometown police department for 17 years.

She and her daughter are both members of the Georgetown Ladies Community Club. Sawyer is the club president, and her daughter is friends with Vice’s aunt. “We know the mother very well,” she added.

So when their club heard about Vice’s accident, Sawyer said it was hard. She added they’re a local family, and “we felt like they were one of ours, so we needed to take care of them.”

They fundraised $1,000 to be donated to Vice’s family to help cover expenses for traveling to Chicago from Vermilion County. According to Sawyer, their club hosts a couple of fundraisers during the year, and some events are more successful than the others.

So Sawyer thought it was necessary to help his family, which still resides in Vermilion County. After all, Vice grew up near their hometown and attended Georgetown-Ridge Farm High School.

“Just about everyone in our ladies club group knows him or knows the family.”

Sawyer said the accident took place on westbound I-74 near the Bowman Avenue exit outside Danville after Vice pulled over to the side of the road to back up Illinois State Police. “A lady came along and was trying to switch lanes to the left-hand side,” she said. According to Sawyer, the lady didn’t see the lights and hit the rear of Deputy Vice’s squad car.

She also said that the crash broke the car seat and the cage behind the driver’s seat. “He went forward several feet into the squad car and was knocked into the median,” she added. Sawyer said that Vice has been at a medical facility in Chicago ever since the accident.

WCIA reported Jan. 26 that a 70-year-old woman from Tennessee had crashed into the back of the deputy’s squad car, pushing it out of the road and into the median. The deputy was hospitalized with what police described at the time as non-life threatening injuries. The female driver was ticketed for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident, and violating Scott’s Law.

According to Sawyer, their doctors told the family, “it could be a year or up to five years before he can walk again.”

After the accident, he had a good following of deputies going up to visit him, she said. Vice also received a lot of cards. “He enjoyed that.”

Sawyer adds anyone wishing to donate to his family can either submit a deposit at the Longview Bank and Trust in Georgetown. Or they can mail checks addressed to Michael Vice directly to the bank, located at 111 S. Main St, Georgetown, IL 61846.

“If anyone comes in mentioning Deputy Vice, they know where the money is supposed to go.”