Kudos for going green

MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Ecology Action Center is ready to recognize those actively taking part in environmental improvements. The McLean County Green Awards give nods to businesses, schools or organizations with outstanding recycling or waste reduction efforts or individuals playing a role in successful programs or efforts.

The Recycling and Waste Reduction Award seeks instances of source reduction efforts, especially alternatives to single-use items. The Anne McGowan Making a World of Difference Award recognizes outstanding promotions of environmental awareness or natural resource conservation.

Award recipients will be named in November at EAC’s annual fall event, the Sustainable Gourmet. The non-profit environmental agency has a mission to inspire and help residents create, strengthen and preserve a healthy environment while acting as a resource for environmental education, information, outreach and technical assistance. All nominations are due by Thursday, October 17, 5 pm.

For more information, click here.