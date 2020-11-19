Krannert Center cancels all spring 2021 public, in person performances

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Following announcements of increased COVID-19 mitigation measures, the Krannert Center for Performing Arts have decided to call off all public, in-person performances set for next spring.

The Center says the policies and procedures that were enacted this fall will ensure it can continue to safely support the needs of students, faculty, and staff in the College of Fine and Applied Arts, in accordance with campus and state health guidelines.

“While we long to gather with you again in our theatres in person as soon as that is possible, I assure you that the Center remains firmly committed to its mission and core values,” says Director Mike Ross. “We will continue to explore opportunities to connect across the communities we serve and will support artists—locally, nationally, and internationally—in their creative pursuits despite the decimating effects of the pandemic on their livelihoods.

“And we will do so with a mindful and intentional embrace of the values associated with individual, collective, and societal well-being and in concert with our college, campus, and community colleagues and partners to address the injustices, suffering, loss, and other wrongs associated with our country’s longstanding history of racism, discrimination, and hatred.”

A full statement from Director Ross can be found at KrannertCenter.com.

The Center will continue to offer ticketed and non-ticketed programming on virtual platforms. That includes the upcoming in the absence of things, an experimental short film by Somi that explores the profound sense of vacancy that a performer feels in the absence of live performance and Manual Cinema’s Christmas Carol, a ticketed, world premiere, online event created for audiences of all ages.

The Center’s decision to cancel was made in close conversation with colleagues with the U. of I. School of Music, the Lyric Theatre @ Illinois, the Illinois Theatre, Sinfonia da Camera, and the Champaign-Urbana Symphony Orchestra.