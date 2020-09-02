Krannert Center goes red to raise awareness

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — The Krannert Center for the Performing Arts and Illinois Theatre lit up in red Tuesday night, joining more than 1,500 other live entertainment venues to raise awareness about the economic impact of the pandemic on people who work in the industry.

Brant Murray, the Chair of Lighting Design and Technology for Illinois Theatre, said this was a perfect opportunity for lighting design and media students to learn while the Krannert Center’s live performances are canceled for the remainder of 2020.

“One of the missions is for our students really to become engaged citizens,” he said. “We’ve also been asked by parents, ‘okay, so the entertainment industry is shut down. What are the possibilities for my child going to school there?’ And one of the things that we were tasked as faculty members to do is to find ways to pivot our education so that we can take advantage of the positives and not focus on the negatives.”

Theaters are calling for support for the RESTART Act, which would bring economic relief to the live events industry.

“We’re also really just bringing awareness to an industry that was the first to shut down in many areas of the country, including here in Urbana-Champaign,” Murray said. “We’re still shut down.”

Advertising and Publicity Director Bridget Lee-Calfas said there are a number of efforts going on at state and federal levels to offer more support for industry workers.

“They’re having their income diminished in many ways at this time,” she said. “So, we want to do everything we can to raise the visibility and convince people across the state, across our country to support them.”

The live entertainment industry was one of the very first sectors to close back in March.

According to Be An Arts Hero, an American grassroots coalition of arts and cultural workers, 62% of arts workers are fully unemployed as a result of the pandemic. 94% of arts workers have reported income loss, at an average of $23,500 in lost revenue in 2020.

Community members can share their photos of the Krannert Center lit in red with the hashtags #WeMakeEvents, #KrannertCenter, #IllinoisTheatre and #SaveOurStages.