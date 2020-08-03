Krannert Center cancels all public, in-person events this fall

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Officials with the Krannert Center for the Performing Arts announced Monday they have canceled all public, in-person performances at the Center this fall.

A press release said they made “the difficult decision” in keeping with public safety guidelines and dedication to the University of Illinois’ academic mission. In addition, it was made following close conversation with their resident colleagues from the UI School of Music, Lyric Theatre @ Illinois, Dance at Illinois, and Illinois Theatre. Other partners they had consulted include Sinfonia da Camera, the Champaign-Urbana Symphony Orchestra, PYGMALION, and the Champaign Urbana Ballet.

“This course of action will allow the Center to offer its theatres to provide additional space and time for safer, physically distanced university performing arts classes this fall in accordance with campus guidelines and the State of Illinois Phase 4 Reopening Plan,” the release said.

Spring 2012 programming will be decided on later this fall, and event tickets are not on sale at this time. The Krannert Center will also offer a digital copy of the intended season book.

“The Krannert Center mission will continue to be enacted through public engagement, teaching, educational support, and online programming that will be announced in the coming weeks as a way for patrons to continue their connection to artists, artistry, and one another.”

Krannert Center

500 South Goodwin Avenue

Urbana, IL 61801