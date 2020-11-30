Kokushi Judo making the most out of Tier 3

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA)–Karate classes are just one of many businesses affected by the State’s decision to move back into Tier 3.

But Kokushi Midwest Judo has been able to keep in touch with its students by having online classes with a few twists. Every lesson, a student will lead the others in workouts. They’ve even had guest Olympians and pro-athletes join in over zoom. And, private one-on-one lessons have actually benefited from the new format.

“Now they get individual attention, I can focus on what it is they need to work on,” Sensei Grace Talusan said. “If it’s a group class you’re always catering to whoever’s the least developed.”

She says she doesn’t know when it’ll be safe to have full contact classes again, but is confident the dojo will be able to survive the winter.