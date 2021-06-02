Kohl’s Plaza Vaccine Clinic in Champaign to close

“Fewer and fewer people are getting vaccinated in Champaign-Urbana. That’s why the clinic at kohl’s plaza is preparing to close,”

The site at Kohl’s Plaza is meant to give out up to 20,000 shots to patients every day. But recently, only about 100 people are showing up daily to get vaccinated. Health officials say the remaining people who haven’t gotten vaccinated may still be considering if it’s safe. They say if you haven’t, you should do so as soon as possible.

“I think we’ve seen enough evidence in our community that it is effective and safe,” Champaign-Urbana Public Health official Awais Vaid said. “So please don’t wait any longer, the sooner you get it done the sooner you can enjoy more freedom.”

If you’re still interested in getting your vaccine, there are weekly clinics at the Champaign-Urbana Public Health building. You can also get one at Carle on Curtis Rd and on Windsor Rd. Those walk up clinics will start Monday June 7 from 7:30 A.M. to 3:30 P.M.