Knife-wielding robber steals vacuum

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Authorities are asking for tips in a recent armed robbery and retail theft. It happened about 9:40 pm, Tuesday, February 18, at Meijer, in the 4200-block of Conestoga. A man pulled a knife on employees while stealing a vacuum cleaner.

He’s described as male, white and heavy-set. He was wearing a dark-colored, hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans, white shoes and a red, white and blue Chicago Bears hat. He left in a black Hyundai Elantra.





Anyone with information regarding this incident should call police or Crime Stoppers. You can remain anonymous and may earn a cash reward up to $2,500. Crime Stoppers only wants your information, not your name.

Crime Stoppers of Sangamon & Menard Counties

(217) 788 – 8427

Cashffortips.US