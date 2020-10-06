Knapp Burn Foundation donates $10,000 to hospital for new fire alarm panel

WATSEKA, Ill.​ — The Iroquois Memorial Hospital is getting a fire safety update, thanks to a gift from a generous donor.

A press release from the hospital says the Knapp Burns foundation has donated $10,000 for the installation of a new fire alarm panel.

“The Knapp Burn Foundation was created in hopes to support burn victims and their support systems,” the release says.

It adds a Knapp family member was seriously hurt in a 1975 car accident. He was airlifted to Loyola Hospital in Chicago, where doctors performed many surgeries for severe burns and traumatic injuries.

After this accident, his friends and family personally experienced a disturbing truth: that support systems were not adequate to cope with the losses suffered through burn injuries. So the Knapp Burn Foundation was created and is committed to the following:

Assist burn victims and their families through temporary and/or permanent physical, social, economic, and emotional challenges.

Advocate assimilating burn survivors to return to socially fulfilling and occupationally productive lives.

Educating and equipping the public with burn information.”

Knapp Burns Foudnation