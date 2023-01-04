MONTICELLO, Ill., (WCIA) — Big changes are on the way to Kirby Medical Center in Monticello.

Construction crews are working on a new therapy and wellness center that will triple the size of its current space. The center is the future home of all their therapy and rehab services, as well as a CrossFit gym.

Steve Tenhouse, Kirby’s CEO, is excited about the aquatic service he said is the first of its kind in Piatt County.

“The other thing it adds is aquatic therapy, which is a new service for us,” Tenhouse said. “It’s been something that our therapists have been talking about for a lot of years and it’s great to bring it to the community. It’ll double the space of our fitness programs.”

He said it’s a great way to help people recover from surgery or another event.

The $14.5 million project is set to be done in March.