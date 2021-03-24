Kingfisher Task Force at U of I handing out Kingfisher T-Shirts

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA)–For the past two semesters, some U of I students have been pushing to make the Kingfisher the school’s new mascot. Today, they’re taking another step to make it happen.

That group of students — called the Kingfisher Task Force — is trying to get students on board with free t-shirts. If you’re trying to get one, your best bet is to catch them out on the quad.

Task Force member Alexis Perezchica said they’ll be passing them out at random.

The idea is to casually get students and alumni to feel more receptive to a new mascot.

“We really need an inclusive mascot that is supportive of all individuals on campus and that can represent us,” Perezchica said. “We had a really great basketball season, and it would’ve been nice to have a mascot to cheer on with.”

They’ll be handing out more t-shirts on the Quad Thursday at 12:30. There’s also tentative plans to have a full list of merchandise for the Kingfisher in the future. This will include long sleeves, hoodies and masks.

If you’re a student interested in becoming a part of the push for kingfisher, click the link here.