Kindergarten registration kicks off

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — It’s almost time to get incoming kindergarteners ready for school. Registration is open through March 31 for Unit 4’s 2020 – 21 school year.

Families can rank elementary school preference as part of the Schools of Choice process. Chances of being placed in a preferred school increase by in-person registration at the Center for Family and Community Engagement, at the Mellon Building, in the 700-block of South New Street.

Children must be 5 years old on or before September 1, 2020. Choice Days events start January 23 and include school tours, information sessions and open houses.

For more information, click here.

Unit 4 Schools of Choice

Tours

Meet in main office of any elementary school

Tuesdays & Thursdays in February

9:30 am

Information Night

Garden Hills Academy

Thursday, January 23

5:30 – 7 pm

Open Houses (Shuttles available to tour multiple schools)

Kenwood, Carrie Busey, South Side, Robeson, Booker T. Washington, Stratton

Thursday, February 6

5:30 – 7 pm

Barkstall, Garden Hills, Bottenfield, Westview, Dr. Howard, IPA

Tuesday, February 11

5:30 – 7 pm