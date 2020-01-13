Kindergarten registration kicks off

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — It’s almost time to get incoming kindergarteners ready for school. Registration is open through March 31 for Unit 4’s 2020 – 21 school year.
Families can rank elementary school preference as part of the Schools of Choice process. Chances of being placed in a preferred school increase by in-person registration at the Center for Family and Community Engagement, at the Mellon Building, in the 700-block of South New Street.
Children must be 5 years old on or before September 1, 2020. Choice Days events start January 23 and include school tours, information sessions and open houses.
Unit 4 Schools of Choice
Tours
Meet in main office of any elementary school
Tuesdays & Thursdays in February
9:30 am
Information Night
Garden Hills Academy
Thursday, January 23
5:30 – 7 pm
Open Houses (Shuttles available to tour multiple schools)
Kenwood, Carrie Busey, South Side, Robeson, Booker T. Washington, Stratton
Thursday, February 6
5:30 – 7 pm
Barkstall, Garden Hills, Bottenfield, Westview, Dr. Howard, IPA
Tuesday, February 11
5:30 – 7 pm