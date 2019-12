DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Tenants at Liberty Estates received a special surprise.

Photo Courtesy of Liberty Village of Danville

Pizza, cupcakes, trivia, and door prizes were all part of the fun during lunchtime

Photo Courtesy of Liberty Village of Danville

It was all provided by Doug and Teresa Barnette and their family. December 20 was Teresa’s 50th birthday.

Photo Courtesy of Liberty Village of Danville

She and her family wanted to give back to the community in honor of her special day.

Photo Courtesy of Liberty Village of Danville

The staff and tenants were blown away by their generosity.