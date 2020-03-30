Kids learn life-saving lesson

1  of  2
URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — The Caring Place, through Carle Foundation Hospital, is encouraging families to post pictures of handwashing to spread the easiest solution to helping prevent illness.

Teachers are working hard to give 3-year olds lessons about stopping the “Super Germ.” Some are even reminding their adults to pay attention to the simple task.

When the pandemic began, teachers noticed children with underlying anxiety as parents tried shielding them from the news. Instead, teachers have taught the kids how to wash their hands and keep their hands away from their faces and also a 3-year old’s version of social distancing.

