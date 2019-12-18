Kids enjoy second snow day

CHARLESTON, Ill. (WCIA) — People in Coles County are still digging out after the snowfall the last two days.

Mattoon and Charleston schools were both out for the second day in a row. Parents we talked to say they aren’t too surprised by the early snow day. We also talked to some kids in Charleston who were enjoying their day off.

“We played Minecraft, I played in the basement a little, had snowball fights, destroyed a snowman,” said Levi Webb.

“Probably have snowball fights and maybe make a snow fort,” said Lilly Babcock.

Charleston had five and half inches of snow. Mattoon had four and a half.