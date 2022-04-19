CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A group of kids, some as young as eight years old, are completing a community service project to earn their black belts in taekwondo.

Max Kennedy was recently featured in a Bright Spot segment for his accomplishment. On Monday he and his fellow student Lyle were able to deliver goody bags to police officers and give back to the community.

“The police have done a lot for us,” Kennedy explained.

“I handed out kits with three types of masks,” Lyle said.

Their taekwondo instructor said the purpose of the Leaders for Life program is to teach students real-life skills through martial arts. Each student had a different project and they all gave back to their community.