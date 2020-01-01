Kids celebrate new years early

MAHOMET, Ill. (WCIA) — Instead of staying up to watch the New Year’s Ball Drop at midnight, some kids celebrated early.

The Museum of the Grand Prairie partied like it was the 1900’s for their celebration. A lot of the day was focused on the origins of New Year’s and the holiday traditions. Videos about why people make resolutions, where baby new year comes from, and more were shown.

Kids were able to take part in the traditions like making masks, noisemakers, and cookies. They also had a balloon drop at Noon. All in all, about 200 people took part in the celebration. Museum Education Director Barb Garvey says they wanted to provide more things for kids to do on the holiday.

“You find that a lot of New Years celebrations are centered around adults, and maybe indulging a little bit into the things they don’t need to,” says Garvey. “Kids need an outlet to have fun too. And we try to do that year round.”

The Museum also had a scavenger hunt, ‘Every Year is a New Year.’ Families had to explore the exhibits unique events of the past. They say it is to help the kids learn more about the history of Champaign County.