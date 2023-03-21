OAKWOOD, Ill., (WCIA) — This time of year, it’s easy to start thinking ahead to warm summer days and being outside. Soon, you’ll be able to do that and stop at a new restaurant at the same time.

Julie and Tom Monahan, Kickapoo Adventures owners, are planning to open a restaurant by their rental facilities at Kickapoo State Park. They said they’re excited to make it an earthy atmosphere with plants inside, but also include live music, food and drinks.

“We’re going to try and experiment with daily specials,” Monahan said. “We’ve been told that’s what customers want and they haven’t been offered that yet. We also have a lot of people that don’t necessarily want the normal thing you get at a bar and grill, so we added a few creative menu items.”

They hope the business draws more people to the park to enjoy the outdoors. The new restaurant is expected to open in May.

