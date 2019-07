URBANA, Ill. (WCIA)-- Some parents gave up guardianship of their teenagers so they would be eligible for financial aid. Now the U of I says it's doing what it can to make sure this doesn't happen again. These students are touring campus, some with big dreams of one day becoming an Illini, but there's a question on many of their minds. How are we going to afford this?

"There are other options. I mean there's scholarships," said Abby Adasiak. What about no longer being legally responsible for your kids? The U of I says last year it became aware of a pattern. Parents from wealthy areas in the Chicago suburbs were transfering legal guardianship of their children during their senior year of high school. That makes them eligible for significant need based grants they otherwise wouldn't be able to get. "Wealthy families I feel like they're gaming the system you know. They're working through a loophole," said Steve Schroeder.