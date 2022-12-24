SAVOY, Ill., (WCIA) — When you think about donating blood, you may be a little nervous to get poked with a needle or see it in the bag next to you. For Rebecca Guyette, it’s much more than that. She regularly donates in honor of her dad.

“He was one of those people who just did things. He didn’t put a lot of thought into thinking about making excuses or anything like that. If he felt there was good to be done, he did it,” she said.

When she started donating in the spring, Guyette said she shared a quote on social media. “Be the things you love about people who are gone.”

She feels donations are a good reminder that we are all connected and that we can all do something to help someone.

Now, she’s teaching her kids about giving back and hopes they will also volunteer in the community.

WCIA 3 is partnering with Impact Life for the WCIA 3 Gift of Life blood drive from Dec. 26 to Dec. 30 at various locations throughout Central Illinois.

It’s honoring the memories of Dave Benton and Robert Reese, two beloved WCIA 3 family members who relied on blood donations in their fights against cancer.

For a link to those locations and a signup form, visit this link.