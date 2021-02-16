Keeping pets safe and healthy in cold weather

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — It’s too cold and snowy to spend a lot of time outside right now, but dogs still need to get exercise.

When WCIA stopped by the dog park Tuesday afternoon, it was empty, and some pet owners told us they’ve struggled to keep their dogs active with such short stints outside right now.

But owners can still keep their dogs on the move indoors, even in a small space.

At Jodie Vee’s dog training center, owner Jodie Varner says you can set up mentally stimulating games for your four-legged friends.

For example, you can hide food under objects in household items like muffin tins or in blankets (that the dogs are allowed to play in).

“Make sure they’ve got all the mental stimulation that they can using things around the house or purchasing these puzzle toys,” Varner says. “They’ll get tired, because they’re not used to using their brains that much.”

Varner says it’s also important to keep pets safe outside.

“When it’s cold like this, you want to be sure they have a coat on and they have boots or baby socks, something to protect their feet,” she says. “Always wipe their feet because of the salt.”

Here’s a look at other winter safety advice for walking dogs in the winter from the ASPCA: