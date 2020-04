MACOUPIN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Authorities say escaped convict William Kavanaugh has been captured. He was taken into custody in Shipman, about 10:30 pm, Monday.

Kavanaugh escaped from the jail Sunday night. Officials say he went into a closet, crawled through the ceiling and out a second story window. Investigators believe another inmate helped Kavanaugh escape.

No other details have been released.