K-9 Units work early to keep fans safe

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — When people usually think of college football, they think of big plays, the marching band, and tailgating.

Not often thought of is what goes into keeping everyone safe. It all starts at 4:30 a.m. most Saturdays. University of Illinois Police have their K-9 Unit up and searching Memorial Stadium for potential threats.

Officer Darren Lewis and his two-year old dog, Bane, were tasked with the west wing of the stadium Saturday. The two are coming up on one year of working together. Lewis says the chance to keep people safe means a lot to him.

“Having him and us working hard, to potentially save the community, it’s a beautiful thing,” says Lewis. “It’s a great asset to have him, cause he does all the work. I’m just going along with him. But to be trained up, and to do the right thing, to protect the community, that’s what we’re here for.”

With help from other local agencies, UIPD has been sweeping Memorial Stadium and the State Farm Center before games since 2004. They have not had a serious bomb threat yet.

Bane will always get one hit though. They will always plant one item to keep him on his paws. Lewis says to him, he’s just having fun.

“You know, it’s worth it because not only are we protecting the community, keeping it safe, but he gets to work too,” says Lewis. “He gets to enjoy his day. He gets to come out and find some stuff. Get to play with the ball. He gets to enjoy the day just like we get to.”

After completing their stadium sweeps, Officer Lewis and Bane will stick around for additional searches throughout the game. The working life for a K-9 dog is usually eight to nine years. If he stays healthy, Bane still have a long career ahead of him before retirement.