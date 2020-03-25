K-9 on front lines of COVID-19 response

SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The public health department has a four-legged, furry friend on the front line of the battle against COVID-19.

Gibson, the Sangamon County Courthouse facility dog, is supporting staff members working at public health, law enforcement dispatch, police, fire, EMS and healthcare providers under recommendations of public health authorities regarding social distancing and other precautionary measures.





One of Gibson’s certified handlers was reassigned from the State’s Attorney’s Office to the Sangamon County Department of Public Health to help during the global pandemic emergency response, so Gibson joined her on the adventure.

According to the Centers for Disease Control, there is “no evidence that companion animals, including pets, can spread covid-19.” The American Veterinary Medical Association has stated “[i]nfectious disease experts and multiple international and domestic human and animal health organizations agree there is no evidence at this point to indicate that pets become ill with covid-19 or that they spread it to other animals, including people.”