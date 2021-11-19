Juvenile suspect formally charged after deadly stabbing

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Sangamon County State’s Attorney Dan Wright announced Friday that the 15-year-old female suspect in the Lanphier High School stabbing incident has been formally charged with 3 counts of first-degree murder, 3 counts of aggravated battery (Class 3) and 2 counts of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon (Class 4).

Wright’s office officials said they filed the charges on Thursday and secured an arrest warrant, which was then utilized by the Springfield Police to bring the suspect into custody at around 11:00 a.m. Friday.

Under Illinois law, the charges must be initially filed in juvenile court because the suspect is under the age of 16. State’s Attorney’s Office officials said they will file a petition to transfer the charges to adult court under the circumstances of this case. If tried and convicted as an adult, the suspect could face between 22 to 65 years in prison.

According to police, the suspect remains in custody at the Sangamon County Juvenile Detention Center. Anyone with information concerning this incident should call the Springfield Police Department at (217) 788-8311 or Sangamon County Crime Stoppers at (217) 788-8427.

The public is reminded that charges are only allegations and all defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.