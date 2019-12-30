Juvenile arrested in connection to bomb threat

JACKSONVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Police have identified a 12-year-old male juvenile in connection to a bomb threat.

It happened on Saturday, December 28, at approximately 12:45 p.m.

Officers responded to Walmart, 1941 West Morton, in regards to a suspicious phone call.

It was reported that the caller mentioned a bomb and immediately disconnected the line.

The juvenile was arrested as a result of this investigation.

The Jacksonville Police Department takes threats to the community serious regardless of the intent and will continue to take a zero tolerance approach to threats made to or about the community.