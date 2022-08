PAXTON, Ill. (WCIA) — A local hamburger restaurant in Paxton will be reopening this weekend.

Just Hamburgers closed in April after 43 years of operation when its owners retired. But there was so much demand for the restaurant that it will be reopening under new ownership.

The grand reopening will be Saturday at 11:30 a.m. and the restaurant will be open until 1:30 p.m. The new owners said the menu should be about the same as it was when the restaurant closed.