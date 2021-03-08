Jury selection to begin Tuesday morning in double murder trial

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Jury selection is scheduled to begin Tuesday morning for a 2020 double murder case.

Jonathon Perry is accused of killing 54-year-old Kimberly Coyne and her daughter, 24-year-old Blair Coyne, on March 29, 2020. The two women were found shot to death in their St. Joseph home near 1600 N. and CR2200E.

Deputies had been called out to the scene early that morning around 1:45 a.m., but were unable to find anything. Then, a few hours later, Monica Perry called dispatchers to say her son had shown up at her house in Homer and made alarming statements. She said he “suggested he harmed his girlfriend, Kim Coyne, and her daughter, Blair,” at their home. Rietz said Perry had recently been staying with the two.

Deputies found Perry at his parents’ home and continued making statements “suggesting he was having mental health issues about the Illuminati and the end of the world,” according to Rietz. He was wearing multiple pairs of pants and had an empty gun holster in the leg of one of the pairs of pants at the time of his arrest. When officers asked Perry where the guns were, he said the guns were with the Devil and the Anti-Christ. He said he wanted a lawyer when he was asked if he had hurt anyone.

Rietz said he had driven Blair Coyne’s car to Homer and left it at the railroad tracks. Officers found what appeared to be blood in the interior of the car. Rietz said Perry had a blood-like substance on his left hand when he was arrested.

Deputies were dispatched to the Coynes’ St. Joseph home, where they found Kimberly and Blair dead from “apparent gunfire injuries.” Rietz said Kimberly’s body was found inside the home with a 38 mm revolver next to her body and shell casings nearby. Blair’s body was found outside the house with a 9mm semi-automatic handgun next to her body with spent casings near.

Perry was charged with eight counts of first degree murder; four for each victim.

On Monday, Judge Randy Rosenbaum arraigned Perry on each count. Perry said he understood all of the charges.

Rosenbaum said any single count could land Perry in prison for 20 to 60 years with a requirement to fully serve out the sentence, followed by a mandatory supervised release lasting three years. If found guilty of any one count and found to have discharged the weapon, Perry could spend 45 years to life in prison. If he’s found guilty of two counts or more against both Kimberly and Blair Coyne, he could be sentenced to prison for the rest of his natural life with no chance for release.

Perry told Rosenbaum he wanted a jury trial.

As for the possibility of any plea deals, Rietz told the judge no offers were made because there were two victims. Public defender Matthew Ham said he spoke with Perry about possible pleas, but Perry wanted to move forward with a trial.

The state provided a list of more than 20 witnesses for the case, although not every witness is anticipated to be called. The defense did not provide any witnesses besides Perry himself, although it’s unclear whether Perry will choose to speak during the trial.