Jury finds brothers guilty of murder

MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) -- Two men have been found guilty of first degree murder.

Brothers Darelle and Joseph Fox were convicted for the 2017 shooting death of Demesheo Lovelace. It happened in the 900-block of South Main Street in Decatur.

Officials say Lovelace was shot several times and died at the scene. Friday, the jury decided there was enough evidence to prove Darelle Fox pulled the trigger. Both brothers will be sentenced in July.