Jurors return to Champaign County Court

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Jurors are allowed back into the courtroom Monday in Champaign County as the COVID-19 vaccine rollout continues.

That means people who’ve been awaiting jury trial will see their day in court now.

Champaign County Courthouse judges put a pause on them in December in anticipation of a holiday spike in cases.

With more than a 2-month break on these trials, a bit of a backlog can be expected. However, the county court says it has a plan in place to work through things as quickly as possible.

Courtrooms have also been reconfigured to allow for more distancing.

If you get called for jury duty, you have the option to do the orientation virtually at home.

