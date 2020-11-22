Junior League of Champaign Urbana’s Festival of Trees goes Virtual

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA)– The Junior League of Champaign Urbana’s 25th Annual Festival of Trees is quite different from years prior.

Since June, they’ve been planning for a scenario where they would have to make the festival entirely virtual. Now, they’re executing that plan.

The all-virtual weekend kicked off on Friday with a silent auction and raffle for Christmas items, then followed up Saturday morning with Santa and Mrs. Claus reading the Polar Express to kids on their Facebook page.

The Assistant Chair for the Festival, Lisa Harpst said they couldn’t have asked for a better weekend.

“We’re really excited and very humbled by all the responses we’ve gotten so far. It’s beyond what we even imagined it could be,” she said. “We’re really thankful for our community to still come out and virtually support us in our mission and our projects.”

All proceeds will be donated to Kids in the Kitchen and Bright Stars, two organizations dedicated to giving kids healthier food options, and prepping pre-schoolers for kindergarten. The raffles will close at 3 p.m. on Sunday.