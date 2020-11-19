Junior League of C-U celebrating 25th Festival of Trees

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Junior League of Champaign-Urbana (JLCU) is kicking off its 25th Festival of Trees on Friday.

It will be holding all weekend events virtually, such as the Festival of Trees raffle, introduction of community projects, Santa and Mrs. Claus’s Story Time, and the presentation of JLCU’s Community Impact Awards.

See below for a schedule of events:

Festival of Trees Virtual Viewing and bidding begins at 3 p.m. Friday and ends at 3p.m. Sunday.

Raffle tickets can be purchased for $1 each or 6 for $5 — there also Silent auction items available. All raffle ticket proceeds benefit JLCU’s community impact programs and partners.

Santa and Mrs. Claus’ Story Time will be held at a.m.m Saturday.

Viewers can look forward to readings of Llama Llama Holiday Drama and The Polar Express with the Claus family.

Virtual Presentations are planned all day Saturday.

On Saturday, JLCU is hosting a variety of virtual interviews and videos introducing their community projects of Kids in the Kitchen, Bright Starts and community partner, The Well Experience.

Community Impact Awards is set for 5 p.m. Saturday.

JLCU will present its annual Community Impact Awards virtually at 5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 21. The Community Impact Awards honors people and organizations who help make the Champaign-Urbana community a better place.

Festival of Trees Winners will be announced at 5 p.m. Sunday.

JLCU is holding a live raffle drawing on their Facebook page for the trees and wreaths. Winners will also receive a phone call with instruction on how to pick up their winnings.

For more information, visit JCLU’s Facebook page or the Festival of Trees event page.