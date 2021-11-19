Junior League CU to host Festival of Trees

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Junior League of Champaign-Urbana (JLCU) is celebrating its 26th annual Festival of Trees from November 19 to November 21 with a series of events at the Hilton Garden Inn.

Officials said the events will include a public showing of trees with extended hours, virtual Story Time with Santa and Mrs. Claus and family holiday photos with kDarling Photography.

“This year’s Festival of Trees being in-person is so meaningful,” said Festival of Trees Chair Lisa Harpst. “We are excited to bring back tradition in-person this year, adjusted with safety precautions so our supporters and the entire community can enjoy. The support we have received from the community has been amazing, and we are looking forward to giving back, as the proceeds from this event will benefit JLCU’s work in the CU community.”

Decorated trees and wreaths will be streamed on Facebook Live and bidding will start Friday at 5 p.m. Bidding and raffle tickets for trees and wreaths can be purchased through the Junior Leagues Festival of Tree website. All bidding will be done through JLCU’s mobile bidding platform.

On Saturday, JLCU will host public viewing hours from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. with an opportunity to bid on trees and purchase raffle tickets on site. On Sunday, public viewing hours will be from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. There will also be a Facebook Live raffle drawing on Facebook for the trees and wreaths on Sunday at 5 p.m.. Winners will be contacted individually.

Storytime with Santa and Mrs. Claus will be on Saturday at 9 a.m. Officials said Santa and Mrs. Claus will be reading two stories. The storytime will also be held virtually on Facebook. Attendees will have an opportunity to win a signed copy of the books from Santa and Mrs. Claus at this special event.

