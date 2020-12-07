Assistant junior high coach, student minister charged with grooming children for sex

TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Taylorville police say they’ve started an investigation after a man who is a student minister and an assistant football coach was accused of sexual misconduct.

A press release from the Taylorville Police Chief Dwayne Wheeler says his department is working swiftly on these allegations.

Wheeler says Zachary Crowley has been charged with two counts of grooming, adding his bond was set at $250,000.

He was initially charged Friday with one count of grooming, the release says.

Wheeler says the charge of grooming is defined as knowingly using a computer and/or the internet to seduce, solicit, lure, or entice a child or their guardian to commit a sex offense or engage in unlawful sexual conduct with a child.

Crowley is a student minister at Taylorville Christian Church and an athletic director at Vision Way Christian School in Taylorville, the release says. It adds he is an assistant football coach at Taylorville High School and the Taylorville Junior Football League seventh grade team.

Wheeler says several parents from outside of Taylorville have come forward with similar stories and the Christian County Sheriff’s office and State’s Attorney’s office are joining the investigation.

“This investigation is in its early stages and there is much more work to be completed,” the release says. “We will follow the direction of the States Attorney’s office.”

Wheeler says official charges are expected Monday and bond will be set then.

“Several more parents came in with their kids that lived outside of the Taylorville city and so that’s not our jurisdiction,” Wheeler says. “The Christian County Sheriff’s Office will handle the other victims that are coming forward.”