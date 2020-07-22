Junior high athletics still waiting for direction as season nears

FISHER, Ill. (WCIA) — While the IHSA is hoping to have more answers to whether they will play sports this fall soon, junior high athletics are waiting in a holding pattern too.

In Fisher, practice for softball is supposed to start Monday. They say they have not gotten much guidance from the IESA so far, but they know it is hard to make a decision with things changing. Fisher may have some conflicts depending on what gets decided since their high school and junior high share the same facilities.

“I know there’s been talk with the IHSA maybe switching the fall sports and the spring sports,” says Junior High Athletic Director Ken Ingold. “I don’t know how viable that is. It would be a real facilities problem for us here in Fisher I’d think.”

The IESA says they will have plans for their member schools on Friday. Ingold says he is still hopeful his students will be able to play safely this fall.