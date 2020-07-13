Junior football league cancels season

TOLONO, Ill. (WCIA) — Kids around Central Illinois will have to be without junior football this year because of the pandemic.

The Little Illini League announced they will not be playing this year. The league has teams in Tolono, Monticello, Decatur, and more. A lot of the teams have partnerships with their local high schools to use their facilities. With IHSA rules still developing, the league thought it would be best to give the schools their space.

“A lot of the teams in our league, we’re starting to wonder if their perspective high schools are going to let them use their facilities,” says Unity Junior Football Commissioner Jeff Purcell. “With that of course the main thing is for the high schools to use their facilities.”

The league has not decided if they will wait until next fall to play or try to fit in a season this spring. They said their main goal was to make sure everybody stayed safe.