Julie Pryde selected as Honorary Grand Marshal for Parade of Lights

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign Center Partnership says designating Champaign-Urbana Public Health District (CUPHD) Administrator Julie Pryde as their Grand Marshal for the Parade of Lights was an easy choice.

“Julie has been one of the most influential people in Champaign this year,” says Xander Hazel, Executive Director of the Champaign Center Partnership. “We look to Julie for leadership and rely on the CUPHD’s dedicated staff to navigate this public health crisis that we are all facing.”

Hailing from Maroa, Ill., Pryde has been a leader and a guiding voice for the Champaign-Urbana area during the COVID-19 pandemic, the center says. She’s a three-time graduate of the University of Illinois — receiving a Bachelor and Master of Social Work from the Urbana-Champaign campus and a Master of Public Health from the Springfield campus.

Pryde started working for CUPHD in 1995, where she has served in many positions. In 2008, she was appointed as Public Health Administrator — also the first woman to serve in that role in CUPHD’s 83-year history.

Additionally, she’s a researcher and is published in several professional journals, such as the Journal of Infectious Disease and the Journal of Public Health Management and Practice, among others.

The 2020 Champaign Center Parade of Lights Shoebox Edition is being presented by Christie Clinic. The event will be televised and streamed online at 6:30 p.m. Nov. 28. This year’s theme is ‘Home for the Holidays’.

The Parade of Lights can be watched on Facebook, WCIA Channel 3, CGTV (Comcast channel 5, i3 Broadband channel 5, and AT&T U-verse channel 99).

Five-hundred goodie bags, sponsored by Feldkamps Towing, will be given out at 2 p.m. Nov. 28 at the Champaign Public Library.

“Enjoy additional holiday festivities and shopping for locally-sourced gifts and unique items during the shop local season all December,” a release says.

For more information, click here to visit the center’s website, or call 217-352-2400.

The Champaign Center Partnership is the local nonprofit business association serving Champaign’s Downtown, Midtown, and Campustown neighborhoods.

“The mission of the Champaign Center Partnership is to foster a vibrant, inviting, and active core Downtown, Midtown, and Campustown by strengthening business and building community.”