DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Mayor Julie Moore Wolfe on Tuesday pledged to continue an agenda of neighborhood and infrastructure improvements in her next four years in office.

She won reelection over challengers David Horn and Jacob Jenkins.

Candidate Votes Percentage ★ Julie Moore Wolfe i 4,129 49% David Horn 2,980 35% Jacob Jenkins 1,388 16% Total 8,497

Moore Wolfe was appointed to the position in 2015 after the sudden death of Mayor Mike McElroy and won the seat in 2017.