Judge denies murder convict’s motion to reconsider sentence

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — A judge has denied a murder convict’s request.

Michael Henslick was sentenced to life in prison in June. He murdered Holly Cassano back in 2009.

After that, Henslick filed a motion for his sentence to be reconsidered, but Judge Jason Bohm turned him down. The motion claimed Heidi Ladd who sentenced him, did something wrong. Bohm determined that wasn’t true. Now the motion will move to the state appellate court. The Champaign County State’s Attorney says that appeal process could take years.