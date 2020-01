URBANA (AP) — Friday, a federal judge denied an area man’s claim police officers retaliated against him after he settled an excessive force lawsuit against a former officer in another city.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Eric Long stated Urbana police officers acted reasonably when they arrested Benjamin Mann twice in 2017.

Mann, who is black, filed the lawsuit alleging police retaliated against him because he won a $225,000 settlement against a white Champaign police officer for excessive use of force.