Joint venture improves access to care for cancer patients

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
kids doctor health medical generic update bjs

IROQUOIS COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Iroquois Memorial Hospital (IMH) announced Tuesday its clinical providers are collaborating with oncology specialists at Cancer Treatment Centers of America Chicago (CTCA).

The joint venture will provide advanced oncology care to residents from both IMH and CTCA. Clinical telemedicine services will connect patients to real-time videoconferencing with CTCA oncologists without having to travel long distances.

IMH patients will now have access to expert care in medical oncology, radiation oncology, surgical oncology and hematological oncology as well as genetic and genomic testing, clinical trials and precision cancer treatments.

For more information, click here or here.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Fill out my online form.