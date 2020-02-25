Joint venture improves access to care for cancer patients

IROQUOIS COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Iroquois Memorial Hospital (IMH) announced Tuesday its clinical providers are collaborating with oncology specialists at Cancer Treatment Centers of America Chicago (CTCA).

The joint venture will provide advanced oncology care to residents from both IMH and CTCA. Clinical telemedicine services will connect patients to real-time videoconferencing with CTCA oncologists without having to travel long distances.

IMH patients will now have access to expert care in medical oncology, radiation oncology, surgical oncology and hematological oncology as well as genetic and genomic testing, clinical trials and precision cancer treatments.

