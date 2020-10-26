Johns Hill Magnet School undergoing renovations

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA)– Johns Hill Magnet School is getting a new building.

Architects are modeling the new school to look like a container full of gifts. They say it’s a metaphor for the gifts and talents of students. The School Board Vice President says he’s excited to take the school in a new direction.

“We have phenomal teachers, a phenomal principle, and what I consider to be a phenomenal opportunity for education.” Courtney Carson said. “And then we have the capacity to bring in more students.”

Construction on a new baseball diamond, basketball and tennis courts, and a new pavilion are being done to go with the new school. The building is slated to open on August 2021.