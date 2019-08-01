Job offer turns out to be scam

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A local woman says she got a job offer that turned out to be a scam. She wants the people who contacted her to be held responsible.

Lizzie Carter applied to work at Holiday Inn through a job site, but then got an email with what ended up being a fake offer. The Holiday Inns in both Champaign and Urbana say they have been getting a lot of calls related to this.

Carter is no stranger to the job market. She uses the job site Indeed to help connect her to opportunities.

“Indeed was my specials because I can go online, and it’s easy, and I get an interview like that,” said Carter.

When she got an email from Holiday Inn, she thought nothing of it. The email read, “I want to move forward and hire you as soon as possible after the quick interview.”

“I was excited, and I was like ‘Wow I got the job!’ I was all happy.”

All they needed was her information. All of it. It asked her to take a picture of her license and herself, and to send the last four digits of her social security number. She sent it in, but didn’t hear back.

“I called Holiday Inn. I was like, ‘I’m calling for the interview that I was promised.’ She’s like, ‘Who promised you an interview?’ And then I told her, ‘The man Mark; they told me to contact a man Mark,’ and she’s like, ‘Ma’am I am sorry to tell you this, but it’s a scam.’ I said, ‘What?? You gotta be kidding me!'”

“We’re now in a day and age where you have to be really careful about what you’re putting your information out there for,” said Express Employment Marketing Specialist Whitney Emmert.

Emmert works with companies to connect them with job candidates. She says it’s important to know where you’re sending your information.

“There is no company in the world that is going to have you send your information via your resume or an application and say ‘You’re hired’ on the spot.”

Whoever it was, Carter believes they should be held responsible.

“Whoever this is and whoever got my identity out there, you need to go to jail because I’m not gonna stop.”

WCIA reached out to Indeed, but didn’t hear back. There are some things Emmert says you can do to make sure a job offer is legitimate. First, watch for typos. Scammers can get sloppy. Second, know that a company will not hire you without having a conversation with you, unless they’re working with a hiring firm like Express Employment. Third, if it seems too good to be true, it probably is.